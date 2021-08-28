Watch
Blistering, extreme heat in West Michigan on Saturday

WXMI
Posted at 7:08 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 07:08:30-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Extreme, potentially dangerous heat is expected in West Michigan on Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for West Michigan on Saturday extending from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the evening.

The high temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach the low 90s. Factoring in the humidity, the "feels-like" temperatures are forecast to be near 100 degrees or greater.

When it comes to this extreme heat, finding ways to stay cool is essential. Drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun is important when the temperatures are this hot. The National Weather Service recommends being mindful of your pets and children, and checking in on your relatives and neighbors. Wearing loose, light-color clothing and reducing time outdoors is also recommended.

It's important to know the signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

During heat exhaustion, you might feel faint or dizzy. You are more likely to have excessive sweating, cool or clammy skin, muscle cramps, or a variable pulse.

During a heat stroke, your symptoms could include a throbbing headache, no sweating, a body temperature of over 103 degrees, or losing consciousness.

For both heat exhaustion and a heat stroke, nausea or vomiting are both symptoms.

For updates on Saturday's heat, stay tuned with FOX 17.

