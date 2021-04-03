Back to above normal temperatures this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Now that we are in the month of April, temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s start to become a bit more common. However, 70s in the first weekend of April, when average highs are in the lower 50s, is a little more rare of a feat.

The chance of 70° is there on Sunday, but today will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. That will still put us 5° to 10° above normal! The warmer air will be moving in as a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere returns from the west. We will get even deeper into the ridge on Sunday. This, combined with the drier airmass and only a light breeze Sunday, will send out temperatures flying towards 70°!

The dry airmass will also promote some sunshine both days, but the sunniest stretch will be this afternoon and evening. Even though there will be extra clouds around Sunday, it will be thin clouds, so some sunshine will still make it through for us to enjoy. The forecast this weekend will definitely be one of the better ones so far this year.

Once the weekend is over, the ridge will begin to slowly break down, allowing for a more unsettled pattern to develop next week. Rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will develop as soon as Monday evening. These will continue to stick around Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday.