As summer officially arrives, so does our first heat wave this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - Summer officially arrives Friday June 20 at 10:42 P.M.. Unfortunately, the daylight hours will continue to get shorter now. with the arrival of summer, comes our first heat wave! We expect temperatures Saturday through Tuesday at 90 degrees or better. But that's only part of the heat and humidity. When you combine the two, we get what Meteorologists call to or refer as the heat index or feels like temperatures.

Take a look at our graphic below at the forecast heat index values during the heatwave Saturday through Tuesday. Anywhere from 95 to 105 will be possible. An Extreme Heat Watch has already been posted for our area on those days.

Keep mind our winds will be increasing this weekend too. If you're going to seek relief from the heat at the Lake Michigan shoreline, make sure to check the flag color that's flying on the beach you'll be at. A green flag means it's safe to swim. A yellow flag means exercise caution. And a red flag means swimming is not advised due to high waves, rip currents, structural currents, and possible longshore currents.

We should begin to see some relief from the heat and humidity along with some showers/storms by mid-week next week.

