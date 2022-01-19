Watch
Arctic air and heavy lake snows likely

Winter Weather Advisories Posted
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 08:31:58-05

WEST MICHIGAN - After a couple of somewhat mild days, Michigan will be launched into an Arctic plunge for the next several days. Temperatures early this morning reached the lower 40s, but will fall all day as Arctic air filters in behind a strong cold front. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have already been posted for all of our lakeshore counties from 1 P.M. Wednesday through 4 P.M. Thursday. See image below.

FOX17_2013.png

The Arctic air will drive temperatures today into the teens and wind chills to just above zero. Take a look below at what our model is forecasting for wind chills today.

DMA RPM Feels Like6pm.png

Wind chills may dip around or below zero briefly overnight into Thursday morning. See image below.

DMA RPM Feels Like6amthu.png

Actual wind speeds through today will be sustained between 10 to 20 mph with some gusts of 30/35 from the west and northwest. See image below. We expect winds to diminish this evening and overnight.

DMA RPM Wind Speed Gust Direction.png

Due to a defined northwest wind with this lake-effect event, we expect the heaviest snow to remain along the immediate lakeshore, mainly along/west of U.S. 31. Locations along U.S. 131 will see little/no snow. See our snowfall map below.

DMA Hand Drawn Snow Totals.png

Most of the next several days look to be below normal high temperatures. Another shot at seeing more accumulating snow could arrive with another clipper system and cold front Saturday afternoon/evening/night with more snow chances next week Monday. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

