An EF-0 Tornado touched down in Kent County on Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — Believe it or not folks, a weak EF-0 tornado touched down in West Michigan on Saturday! This was confirmed by the National Weather Service early Sunday evening based on a ground investigation of damage.

Where did it occur? It happened in the Preservation Lakes subdivision in Gaines Township in southern Kent County. This is south of Cutlerville and east of Byron Center. The tornado was on the ground only briefly between 4:18 and 4:19 P.M. The path length was 0.5 miles long and the path width was 65 yards.

Storm Video by Mike Gorman

The tornado is reported by the National Weather Service to have caused damage to 6-12 homes. From the National Weather Service: "The most notable damage was a small portion of a roof torn off one home, some siding stripped off two homes, and a partially pushed in garage door. Security camera/doorbell video revealed that objects were lofted and carried through the air. At least two vehicles sustained damage from being struck by flying debris such as lawn chairs."