Accumulating snow, rain, and some light freezing rain likely on Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Team is currently tracking a system arriving Thursday, expected to bring a mix of rain, some light patchy freezing rain, and accumulating snow. Strong strong winds will also accompany. Below is a breakdown of the timing, how much precipitation, and how strong the winds will be.

When will the system arrive?

We expect arrival after midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, rain and snow showers will overspread the area from southwest to northeast. There may be some light freezing rain at the onset in some areas, but icing is not expected to become an issue at this time. Precipitation is expected to last into the late morning/early afternoon.

6 AM Thursday

Noon Thursday

How much rain and snow?

Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible in some areas before a quick transition to snow occurs. This burst of snow from we call frontogenetic forcing (or lift) may set up between I-94 and I-96. Forecast models are indicating anywhere from 1" to 3"...perhaps 2" to 4" will occur in these areas. It's possible the accumulating snow may shift slightly further north, depending on the exact track of the system, how fast the cold air wraps in, and how quick the changeover occurs from rain to snow.

FOX 17 Models

How strong will the wind be?

Wind speeds will be weak early in the morning, but ramp up through the day, with the peak speeds occurring in the mid/late afternoon hours. See images below. Winds will be out of he south and east early, then switch from the northwest as the low passes us by. Winds will eventually be sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph.

6 AM Thursday

Noon Thursday

5 PM Thursday

Will there be travel impacts?

We expect wet pavement for the Thursday morning commute, but the real accumulating snow may not start slickening the roads until the mid/late commute. Expect wet roadways for the evening commute.