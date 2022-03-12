A quick burst of accumulating snow on track for early Sunday morning

WEST MICHIGAN — It's the news no one wants to hear for the middle of March ... another round of snow showers are in the forecast. A low pressure system is on track to deliver widespread, light accumulating snow showers in West Michigan early Sunday morning. Snow showers are expected to depart by Sunday afternoon, along with increasing temperatures.

The FOX 17 Future Track shows snow showers developing over Lake Michigan around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and moving on shore by 6 a.m. Sunday.

WXMI

Widespread snow showers persist through the early morning hours, gradually moving out of West Michigan for the early afternoon. All snow showers should come to a close around Noon on Sunday.

WXMI

When it comes to accumulation, West Michigan will not see much! Most models are in agreement that 1" to 2" of snow accumulation is expected, with up to 3" possible along the immediate lake shoreline. This includes locations such as Holland, Muskegon, and Fremont. The GRAF model run below includes estimated snow accumulation between Saturday night through Noon on Sunday.

WXMI

Take it easy while traveling on Sunday morning! While snow showers will be light, the wind gusts will be strong! Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible on Sunday, which could create blowing and drifting snow. Reduced visibility and snow-covered slick roadways are the primary concern.

WXMI

Any accumulating snow will quickly melt this week! Temperatures are expected to increase to the lower 40s on Sunday afternoon, with the lower 50s to lower 60s on tap for this upcoming work week. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.