A passing cold front generates lake effect snow and strong winds tonight

After rounds of snow showers early Friday morning, another blast of snow showers are on tap for Friday evening and overnight! A cold front will pass over West Michigan, generating bitter cold temperatures, strong winds and lake effect snow.

The latest FOX 17 Future Track model shows the cold front passing around 5 p.m. Friday evening, which will bring light snow showers initially to West Michigan.

Lake effect snow showers pick up around 8 p.m. Friday night, lasting through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning.

Snow showers will be the heaviest on Saturday morning, especially for locations along and west of U.S. 131. Lake effect snow accumulation will range between 1" to 3" in West Michigan. In true lake effect fashion, one town could see 1" of snow and a town a few miles over could receive 3" of snow.

Take it easy while traveling Friday night and Saturday morning, as wind gusts will additionally be a key factor. Wind gusts will exceed 30 mph at times. Blowing and drifting snow could reduce visibility.

Another burst of snow is possible early Sunday morning, with drier and warmer conditions for Sunday afternoon and evening.

In addition to the snow on Saturday morning, temperatures will only reach highs in the 20s! Temperatures will gradually climb into next week, returning to the lower 50s and lower 60s. There's plenty of sunshine in the forecast next week, too. We just have to get through a cold and snowy weekend! Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.