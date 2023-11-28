Weather Kid Experiment: Upside down water with South Olive Christian School

HOLLAND, Mich. — We've all, especially those with kids, experienced our fair share of liquid spills. Cups tipped over at the dinner table, dropped pop cans that leak and so many more instances, but what if we could use air pressure and a piece of paper to stop water from pouring out of a jar onto the floor? In this week's Weather Kid Experiment, Meteorologist Reece Cole engages with Ms. Tonneberger's second grade students on how to avoid making a mess with liquids, even if it's not always perfect.

Here is what you'll need:

1) A mason jar with screw band lid, no flat lid

2) Water

3) Index card or piece of card stock

4) A bucket to catch water underneath

Here are the steps:

1) Take the flat lid off of the top on the mason jar, putting the screw band back on.

2) Fill the mason jar up 80% full with water, or any liquid you have available.

3) Making sure the screw band is dry, place the index card on top of the open lid, place your hand firmly over it so there are minimal gaps for air.

4) With one hand holding the jar and another on the index card, flip the jar upside down without the index card shifting or sliding. No water should be spilling out on the index card (This is when a bucket on the table or floor beneath you come in handy)

5) Slowly remove your hand from the index card that is now the bottom of the water or liquid. The card should stay stuck to the jar and act as a closing lid for the water.

6) For fun, remove the index card and watch the water rush out!

Why does the index card not fall when the jar is upside down? The water rushes to the lid side and the air goes to the bottom of the jar, which is at the top, in doing so, the air right near the index card goes to the top as well, acting like a vacuum to seal the water with the index card! Removing the card removes the pressure, and out comes the water. But be careful, this one can be wet!