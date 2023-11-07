Weather Kid Experiment: Making frost with South Olive Christian School

HOLLAND, Mich. — It's that time of year where we're waking up to frosty conditions in West Michigan. Have you ever wondered how you can make frost? In this week's weather kids experiment, Meteorologist Reece Cole creates frost with Mrs. Modert's and Mrs. Essenburg's 3rd grade classroom at South Olive Christian School in Holland.

This experiment can be done in the classroom or at home!

Here's what you need:

1) A mason jar

2) Ice

3) Salt

4) Food coloring

5) Water

Here are the steps:

1) Fill your mason jars with ice

2) Add a little bit of salt to the jar

3) You'll start to hear pops and cracks with the combination of ice and salt

4) Fill the mason jar with a little bit of water

5) Put the lid on the jar

6) Shake the jar

How does the frost form? It all comes down to the combination of ice and salt. The salt allows for the ice to have a lower freezing point. This is what starts to form the frost on the edge of the jar. When you shake the jar, it speeds up the process.