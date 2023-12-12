Weather Experiment: Using oxygen and carbon dioxide to explain density with Pine Ridge Elementary

CASCADE, Mich. — Looking for a fun activity to do at home with your kids? This science experiment is fun for all ages and teaches how oxygen and carbon dioxide have different densities!

Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer visited third graders at Pine Ridge Elementary to work with the students on these experiments.

Looking to join in on the fun from home? Here's what you'll need:

1. A pan

2. A candle and lighter

3. A pitcher

4. Water

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Fill up the pan with water. Place the candle in the middle of the pan.

Step 2: Light the candle.

Step 3: Put the pitcher upside down, to completely cover the candle.

Step 4: Watch the candle extinguish.

Step 5: Watch as the water level rises in the pitcher.

This experiment highlights the density of oxygen versus carbon dioxide. The carbon dioxide is less dense than oxygen, so when the pitcher covers the candle and cuts off the oxygen, the pitcher fills with carbon dioxide. The volume that the oxygen was taking up has to be replaced, so the water level increases in the pitcher to make up for that mass.