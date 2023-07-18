Weather Experiment: Separate salt and pepper experiment with the Salvation Army Summer Camp

HOLLAND, Mich. — Looking for a fun activity to do at home with your kids? This science experiment challenges kids to think critically, and ultimately teaches about positive and negative electrical charges!

Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer visited the Salvation Army Summer Camp in Holland to work with the students on these experiments.

Looking to join in on the fun from home? Here's what you'll need:

1. A colorful paper plate

2. Salt

3. Pepper

4. A comb

5. A full head of hair!

Step 1: Pour salt and pepper on a paper plate. Mix the two.

Step 2: Take the comb and run it through your hair multiple times.

Step 3: Place the comb near the salt and pepper mixture.

Step 4: Watch as the pepper 'jumps' onto the comb, leaving the salt on the plate!

This experiment highlights positive and negative charges. Most objects do not have a charge, they are neutral. In this experiment, the comb is neutral but has the ability to become charged. Combing your hair gives the comb an electrical charge. The pepper jumps to the comb because it has a positive charge that's attracted to the negative charge of the comb, leaving the salt by itself on the plate!