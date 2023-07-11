Weather Experiment: Magic leakproof bag with the Salvation Army Summer Camp

HOLLAND, Mich. — Looking for a fun activity to do at home with your kids? This science experiment is fun during the summer when kiddos can dry off quickly!

Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer visited the Salvation Army Summer Camp in Holland to work with the students on these experiments.

Looking to join in on the fun from home? Here's what you'll need:

1. Gallon-sized storage bag

2. Sharpened pencils

3. Water

Step 1: Fill a gallon-size storage bag about half full with water.

Step 2: Poke a pencil straight through the bag - in one side and out the other.

Kids will be amazed almost immediately! This experiment highlights the power of atoms. Flexible plastic is made of polymer chains. The polymers have many molecules inside of them. When the pencil goes through the bag, the molecules in the polymer chains surround the pencil, sealing it up tightly and preventing leaks. But when you remove the pencil, the molecules don’t move to seal the hole, allowing the water to escape.