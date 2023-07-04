Weather Experiment: Lightning safety with the Salvation Army Summer Camp

HOLLAND, Mich. — Looking for a fun activity to do at home with your kids? This science experiment is fun for all times of the year, but it's a great way to teach summer safety outdoors!

Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer visited the Salvation Army Summer Camp in Holland to work with the students on these experiments.

FOX 17

Looking to join in on the fun from home? Here's what you'll need:

1. Balloon

2. A full head of hair!

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Blow up your balloon and tie it tightly.

Step 2: Rub the balloon back and forth over your full head of hair.

Step 3: Hold the balloon above your head.

Step 4: Watch your hair float, trying to stick to the balloon!

This experiment highlights the power of static electricity. Static electricity is generated by negative and positive charges. These charges pull hair toward the balloon, making it stand up straight! Just like this experiment, in the summertime, lightning has charges. These charges will make hair stand up, just like the balloon experiment.