Weather Experiment: Demonstrating high pressure and low pressure in a bottle

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — High pressure and low pressure are terms often used by FOX 17 meteorologists to describe the weather. High pressure is normally associated with sunny skies and fair weather, while low pressure represents active weather. Low pressure systems can be in association with snow, rain, strong winds and thunderstorms.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig visited Pine Island Elementary School to share an experiment demonstrating high pressure and low pressure in a bottle. He uses a clear plastic pop bottle, water, and a portable air pump to represent condensation and clouds.

By adding air pressure from the portable air pump to the plastic pop bottle with warm water in it, it represents high pressure. Clouds do not form and the bottle remains clear...typical of high pressure systems. Once the pressure is released, it represents instant low pressure. As the pressure releases from the bottle, clouds instantly form. Clouds are often associated with low pressure systems.

Keep in mind low pressure is always at the center of circulation for hurricanes too, the difference is they are warm core systems and not cold core mid latitude cyclones. These low pressure areas create rising air motion, which allows the air to cool, condense, and form clouds and precipitation. That's the opposite of high pressure areas, which force the air to sink and tends to dry the atmosphere out. The end result is usually sunshine and dry weather.

So the next time you need dry, quiet weather, you'll want to check the forecast map for high pressure systems moving into the region. Looking for clouds and precipitation chances? Low pressure moving into the region is what you'll need.

