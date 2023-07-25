Weather Experiment: Dancing Raisins with the Salvation Army Summer Camp

HOLLAND, Mich. — Looking for a fun activity to do at home with your kids? This science experiment is fun for all ages and teaches buoyancy and density!

Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer visited the Salvation Army Summer Camp in Holland to work with the students on these experiments.

Looking to join in on the fun from home? Here's what you'll need:

1. A pack of raisins

2. Club soda

3. A clear glass

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Open the club soda and fill your glass to the top.

Step 2: Open the box of raisins

Step 3: Drop a few raisins into the cup and give them a few seconds to begin moving

Step 4: Watch as the raisins bob up and down in the cup!

This experiment highlights density and buoyancy. When the raisins are first dropped into the club soda they sink to the bottom of the glass because they're more dense than the soda. However, the carbonated drink releases carbon dioxide bubbles, which love to attach to the rough surface of the raisins. They act like tiny flotation decives that lift the raisin to the surface of the water. This is due to an increase in buoyancy. Once the carbon dioxide bubbles reach the surface, they pop and the gas is released into the air. This makes the raisin lose buoyancy and fall back down to the bottom of the glass!