Weather Experiment: Cloud in a Jar

While thunderstorms can be dangerous, they can also bring incredible light shows from strikes of lightning. Have you ever wondered how lightning forms? In this experiment, you'll be able to see lightning form in front of your eyes!

Meteorologist Reece Cole visited Mrs. Boyle's 3rd-grade science classrooms at Martin Public Schools to show the students how clouds develop. You can watch the science experiment in the video above!

Looking to try this at home? Here's what you'll need:

1. Glass/Clear jar

2. Hot/steaming water

3. Ice cubes

4. Hairspray

Here's what to do:

Step 1: Pour the hot water into the clear jar

Step 2: Quickly spray some hairspray directly into the jar, putting the lid on the car.

Step 3: Put a few ice cubes on the lid, and watch the cloud get thicker and thicker in the top half of the jar!

Warm water evaporating to the top of the jar will start to cool as it touches to the lid with ice cubes. This will help the water vapor to condensate, and as it hits the hairspray in the can it will form a cloud!

When you rubbed the balloon against your hair, the balloon builds up an electrical charge called static electricity. Touching that charged balloon to the end of the light bulb made the electrical charge jump from the balloon to the light bulb. This jump is what makes the light bulb spark!

Lightning works similarly in the atmosphere. Lightning is an electrical discharge within a thunderstorm. As a storm develops, the clouds rub together and become charged with electricity.

Lightning happens when negative charges (electrons) that are typically in the bottom of a cloud are attracted to the positive charges (protons). This interaction results in a spark causing lightning. Typically, you see the lightning within the cloud, down to the ground, or to another cloud. On a rare occasion, lightning can also form from the ground up to the cloud.

