Victim in Oxford High School shooting files $100 million lawsuit against district, employees

Paul Sancya/AP
Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oxford High School
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 09, 2021
(WXYZ) — Two $100 million lawsuits have been filed against the Oxford school district and several employees after the deadly shooting last week.

The lawsuits have been filed by Attorney Geoffrey Fieger on behalf of a student who was shot in the neck and her sister, who was with her when she was shot.

On top of the district, those in the lawsuit include the district superintendent, the Oxford High School principal, dean of students, two counselors, two teachers and a staff member.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday where they will take more about the suit.

The shooting happened on Nov. 30 and left four students dead, and six students and a teacher injured. The suspect, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, terrorism and more.

