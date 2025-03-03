Today's the day! Major Wyoming road shutting down for bridge installation

WYOMING, Mich. — Your morning commute will look different this Monday and Tuesday if you regularly take 28th St between Michael and De Hoop Avenues and Burlingame Avenue

The road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. March 3 to put a pre-built pedestrian bridge into place.

City of Wyoming

The temporary detour for commuters means years of travel safety to come for patrons of Wyoming businesses.

Jordy Guillen told FOX 17 his family's Guatemalan convenience store, Tienda Chapina sits along the corridor and they're hopeful the bridge will bring more business to area.

City of Wyoming A rendering of the new pedestrian bridge that'll go over 28 Street in Wyoming

"This is a high-traffic area," said Guillen. "There's a lot of businesses around here and a lot of also big commercial stores, so it makes it very hard for a lot of pedestrians to cross the street."

But it's more than just the economic impact that has them excited for this change.

"And you know, it's kind of very worrisome if you have kids and children, and there's also schools nearby," Guillen explained.

City officials say the closure should only last through March 4.

