Wyoming stores hopeful pedestrian bridge will bring more business to area

WYOMING, Mich. — Construction on a pedestrian bridge on 28th Street in Wyoming is moving along with the installation occurring Monday. It's good news for businesses in the area as employees are hopeful it'll bring more foot traffic. For drivers, however, it means some road closures.

Lined with businesses and restaurants, congested traffic is a norm on 28th Street.

"This is a high-traffic area. There's a lot of businesses around here and a lot of also big commercial stores, so it makes it very hard for a lot of pedestrians to cross the street. And you know, it's kind of very worrisome if you have kids and children, and there's also schools nearby," said Jordy Guillen at his family's Guatemalan convenience store, Tienda Chapina, at 1540 28th St. SW in Wyoming Friday.

Isaac Gould/FOX17 Tienda Chapina on 28th Street in Wyoming

Guillen's hoping that will change once the pedestrian bridge is installed and completed.

"We support it, really, because there is a lot of our community that you should come in through without how to say they come in walking rather than driving, because it's closer for them," Guillen said. "It brings more people coming into our businesses, supporting small businesses and, yeah, hopefully we get more clients, more customers and more business."

Drivers can expect some lane closures starting Monday on 28th Street, with a full closure of 28th between Michael and De Hoop Avenues and Burlingame Avenue till Tuesday.

Isaac Gould/FOX17 Pedestrian bridge in Wyoming

"Construction isn't really a big deal because I don't really drive," said Once Upon a Childemployee Ava Merillat.

Merillat said it'll make navigating the area much easier for her and others who don't drive.

"I think it's really good for people. I did find out that it's gonna be a ramp, I think, and so people with disabilities can come and get stuff that they want to," Merillat said.

Barring any setbacks, construction on the bridge should be completed by June.

