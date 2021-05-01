Watch
Three Battle Creek projects to begin Monday

Posted at 3:52 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 15:52:39-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three Battle Creek projects are scheduled to begin work on Monday, May 3, according to the City of Battle Creek.

All work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

The City tells us these projects include:

  • Electric work across from 15 Carlyle Street in the downtown area. Work is expected to wrap up by the end of Thursday, May 6.
  • Jackson Street between Capital Avenue and McCamly Street. We’re told the turn lane and westbound lane will be closed and that work will be completed by the end of Friday, May 21.
  • Replacement of lead pipes on North Avenue between Van Buren Street and Emmett Street. The City says water will be shut off temporarily at corresponding residences. No boil water advisories are expected. We’re told motorists will be confronted with a traffic lane shift. Work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday, May 31. The City advises bus riders that the 2E Emmett/East Avenue route may experience delays.

