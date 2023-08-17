Crash snarls Thursday morning commute

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Police are working on a multi-car crash on US-31 between Jackson St and M-104 that shut down the road during the morning commute.

MDOT

Ottawa County Dispatch tells FOX 17 the first call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. There are at least 2 patients being treated for injuries, but they could not confirm their condition.

From what MDOT cameras showed several cars lined up, bumper to bumper at the scene.

US-31 northbound is shut down and police are redirecting commuters until further notice.