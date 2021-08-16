Northbound lanes of traffic re-opened after previously being closed due to a crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — All lanes of traffic were previously closed on Northbound US-131 at 36th Street near Exit 80 due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
NB US-131 at 36th St (Exit #80)— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) August 16, 2021
Freeway Closed
Due to a Crash
Kent County
Christine Eubanks
8/16/21
17:31
https://t.co/eowobotbXO
All lanes of traffic have since been re-opened.
NB US-131 at 36th St (Exit #80)— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) August 16, 2021
All Lanes Open
Kent County
Joshua Holwerda
8/16/21
18:49
https://t.co/om7tthtH1y
The closure is due to a crash, although details about the crash are unknown at this time.