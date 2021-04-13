Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our pattern stays pretty similar the next few days with times of breaks in the clouds, but also times of more prominent cloud cover and even a few sprinkles or light showers. Currently, the best chance for any rain appears to be Wednesday through Thursday morning as an upper-level low pressure system moves slowly over the state, especially from Grand Rapids northward. Large amounts of rainfall will not occur, but some light occasional wet weather is possible before dry conditions settle in for Thursday afternoon and Friday. Though no big storms are on the horizon, a stray shower cannot be completely dismissed next weekend. A cooler and seasonable theme to the forecast is likely going to be the rule between now and the end of the month.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A bit more cloud cover may build during the afternoon from Grand Rapids northward. Highs in the mid/upper 50s to near 60 south. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few scattered light rain showers, especially north of Grand Rapids. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers mainly in the morning, perhaps a few wet flakes mixing in especially north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

