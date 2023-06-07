Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tigers-Phillies finale rescheduled for Thursday due to air quality issues in Philadelphia

The Phillies have announced that today's game against the Tigers has been postponed due to air quality issues in the Philadelphia area.
Tigers Phillies Baseball
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 17:33:15-04

(WXYZ) — The Phillies have announced that today's game against the Tigers has been postponed due to air quality issues in the Philadelphia area.

The team announced the rescheduling in a tweet that was retweeted by the Tigers. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8 at 6:05 p.m.

The game is the last of a three-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies. The Tigers lost the first two games of the series on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward