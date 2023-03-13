‘They need to negotiate fairly:’ Union workers at Muskegon nursing home picket for better contracts

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Since December 2022, the Service Employees International Union and union workers at Sanctuary at McAuley Rehabilitation and Wellness in Muskegon have been in contract negotiation talks with their parent company, Trinity Health Senior Communities.

Dawn Rose, the chief steward at McAuley, has been involved in those talks. However, after a few cancelled sessions, she said McAuley and the parent company decided to end the talks and try another approach.

On Monday afternoon, the SEIU, union workers and supporters picketed on Sherman Blvd in front of McAuley hoping to get their attention.

“Even though we told them flat out we’re not done and we’re ready to negotiate some more for a fair contract for our workers, especially our housekeeping, laundry, servers, they’ve all been left terribly behind,” Rose said. “And for people that have had loyalty in the company for 10, 15, 20 years to be making under $14 an hour is ludicrous for the amount of stress and risk that they have to take everyday.”

Stewart said there’s over 70 beds at the nursing home, and many of the patients are recovering from surgery. Of the workers there, at least 55 are a part of the bargaining unit. So, if a contract negation isn’t achieved and a work stoppage happens, it would severely impact the patients.

“You’re talking about the people who serve their food everyday,” Rose said. “You’re talking about the people that keep their rooms clean. The people who do the day-to-day care for everyone’s families.”

Rose said all they want is a contract from McAuley and Trinity Health Senior Communities that has competitive wages and safe staffing levels.

“They’re not retaining staff [or] attracting new staff. Our turnover rate is atrocious,” Rose said. “We had 153 percent last year. And, we’re already at 96 percent this year and that has to change.”

SEIU stated in a press release that they’ve “filed several unfair labor practice charges against the Trinity Health facility," which included claims of threats, surveillance, and retaliation. Their practices, the SEIU wrote, was in violation of the National Labor Relations Act.

The group picketed for a few hours and many vehicles honked as they drove by.

Trinity Health Senior Communities emailed Fox 17 a statement ahead of the picket, which read:

“McAuley Rehabilitation and Wellness fully supports the rights of bargaining unit colleagues to participate in or to refrain from participating in protected concerted activities including lawful and peaceful demonstrations.

We have exercised our legal rights to award raises to our valued colleagues at McAuley Rehabilitation and Wellness. After the SEIU rejected 14 proposals for a new agreement, McAuley Rehabilitation and Wellness implemented the terms of its last and best offer. Effective this week, employees received wage increases we believe to be generous and fair. We have received feedback from colleagues who are pleased with their raises.

Despite the erroneous claims of the SEIU, we remain committed to providing competitive and sustainable wages for our valued colleagues at McAuley who provide compassionate, healing care to our residents.”

SEUI and the workers hope more is done and the that the contract talks will resume.

“They need to negotiate fairly,” Rose said. “Treat us like valuable members of the team and not like we’re disposable or replaceable because right now we’re not. Healthcare is not. You need your care workers.”

