The Dirty Laundry Project serves up some extra suds for those in need

LANSING, Mich. — All Washed Up and the Cardboard Prophets are helping people do their laundry for free. The Dirty Laundry Project is a monthly service, where people in need can do two loads on laundry, browse free clothing and grab a free meal.

"If you think about it, if they can do two loads of laundry that's money that could probably fill a gas tank or that's money that would probably buy some food. So, it's filling that gap to help them," said Card Board Prophet Volunteer and Mason community Services President Linda Hughson.

This service has kept on tumbling for the last seven years, helping provide a much needed necessity that many people take for granted.

"Well there's two main things, number one it helps with physical health because clean clothes cuts down on chances of infection and other things going on. Number two, it also helps with mental health, because you know yourself when you put on a nice clean shirt or a nice clean blanket your wrap yourself with you just feel so much better," said Hughson.

Roshawn Harris, a Cardboard Prophet volunteer, says her favorite part of the job is spreading love and listening to people's stories.

"I also come here and get the benefits of being able to wash my clothes as well as talking to people. Sometimes we don't talk to people and let them know our stories and you'd be surprised how many people are actually in dire situations that we don't know of," said Harris.

Those in need of clean clothes can stop by All Washed Up the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cardboard Prophets accept monetary donations, laundry detergent and clothes.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook