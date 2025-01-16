Sustained cold airmass on the way

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is in store for the coldest air of the season!

A major pool of Arctic air is swinging up in Canada down into the United States, specifically the Great Lakes region, Saturday night. Temperatures will fall almost 20 degrees in 24 hours, too. Here's the breakdown.

FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY:

An approaching front associated with a large low pressure north of Lake Superior will kick off this cold blast. Friday we will be in the warm sector, with highs in the middle 30s and some sunshine.

Overnight, as the front slides East, snow and possible mix precipitation set up as the front provides some lift. Don't expect more than an 1" anywhere through Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

The cold front will influence temperatures to decline as early as Saturday morning. Around 35 degrees Midnight Saturday, will turn to the middle teens Saturday night.

Snow won't be an issue Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, as the system will have passed and not cold enough yet for lake effect.

SUNDAY:

Lake effect snow will finally develop as air temperatures hover in the lower teens and a wind chill near zero.

Winds will start out of the north but shift northwesterly, supporting heavier lake effect along the lakeshore until later in the day. This is also when the coldest air will start streaming in, setting up potentially the coldest air since 2021 in West Michigan.

MONDAY:

Winds will still be out of the northwest, so lake effect snow will continue. But, with such cold air expected, this will be the lightest and fluffiest snow we've seen. Accumulations will pile quickly, but a bigger concern will be visibility with blowing & drifting snow.

High temperatures will remain in the lower single digits! This will be our coldest afternoon since January of 2019 when we recorded a high of only 2°.

While wind chill will at times be 10 below zero, snowfall Monday will range between 1" inland and up to 6" west of U.S.-131.

TUESDAY:

Our coldest temperature in the forecast is Tuesday morning, with some reaching -5° overnight! This will again keep lake effect snow very powdery with bitter cold wind chills.

Our coldest day as a whole will be Tuesday. Tuesday potentially looks like the snowiest day for Grand Rapids, as a westerly wind supports lake effect further inland!

In total:

- Snowfall amounts between 3" and 12"+ inches of snow, but this is light, powdery snow. This means it doesn't hold as much liquid water per inch of snow compared warmer snow events.

- Wind chill could remain below zero from Sunday through Wednesday, so be ready with layers when you head out the door!

- School closings look likely given temperatures, winds, and snow in the forecast!

Be ready, stay warm, and stay alert to changing conditions with FOX-17 Weather! The FOX-17 Weather App is a great tool to be in the loop!