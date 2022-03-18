St. Patrick's Day tips to help you celebrate safely

WEST MICHIGAN — If you've had one too many drinks while celebrating St. Patrick's Day and need a ride - you're in luck! AAA is offering transportation to both members and non-members through the holiday weekend with it's Tow to Go program.

"You know, driving impaired doesn't only endanger yourself, but it risks the lives of other adults and children on the road with you," says AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

Those who find themselves a bit tipsy can call and receive a tow for their vehicle and a ride for themselves within a ten mile radius for free. But, AAA says, the program should be used as a last resort.

"Although we're proud to provide this Life Saving Program, we urge people to secure a safe ride home, before you plan to go out and party," says Woodland.

Grand Valley State University's Public Safety Department alongside the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office will have extra patrols on the streets.

"If you're going to have anything to drink tonight do not drive, find a different way home; we have bus systems, there's Uber, designated drivers do not drive if you had anything to drink," says Sergeant Leah Heaton with GVSU's Public Safety Department.

She encourages those out celebrating to call 911 if they see something suspicious or concerning.

"We have amnesty in place where if you are with someone who's drank too much, there's really no MIP is going to be handed out or tickets if it's a medical issue that needs attention," says Sergeant Heaton.

Other than getting behind the wheel intoxicated, there are also serious consequences for under-aged drinking and those serving alcohol to minors.

"You cannot furnish alcohol to minors, whether you're over 21 or a minor yourself, so don't give alcohol to anyone who's not above the legal age," says Sergeant Heaton.

Doing so could lead to fines, a misdemeanor charge and even jail time.

You can call AAA's Tow to Go service at 1-855-869-8646.