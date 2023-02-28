‘Obviously appears he was intoxicated': Dashcam video shows aftermath of crash involving sheriff

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite was arrested on Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated in Schoolcraft Township. After a sobriety test, he was taken to Kalamazoo County Jail and was released later that day.

Tuesday, the Secretary of State's office confirmed for FOX 17 that the vehicle Lillywhite was driving belongs to the sheriff's department.

Also on Tuesday, FOX 17 obtained dash camera and body camera video, through a Freedom of Information Act request. It shows exactly what happened after the two-car crash occurred on U.S. 131 near XY Avenue.

“I got both of these guys in my vehicle. The other driver is way down there in the ditch,” said one of the officers in the dash cam video.

Documents revealed that a Chevrolet Traverse was driving on 131 when it rear-ended a Nissan Rogue around 2:30 that morning.

“They said the other guy, their daughter, went to check on him. That's who owns the white car. Said he couldn’t even stand up and talk. Obviously, appears he was intoxicated,” said one witness.

Tuesday, FOX 17 reached out to Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting, St. Joseph County Undersheriff Jason Bingaman and St. Joseph County Administrator Teresa Doehring for interviews. They all declined.

However, Doehring released this statement:

“The county has been advised about Sheriff Lillywhite's arrest and we understand that the matter is being investigated by the Michigan State Police. We cannot comment further at this time due to the pending investigation.”

No charges have been filed in the case.