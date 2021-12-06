Zeeland native Jim Kaat elected into National Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Zeeland native Jim Kaat was one of four players elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday.

The election comes courtesy of the Golden Era Committee. The last time that committee voted six years, Kaat missed out by just two votes.

Kaat played Major League Baseball for 25 years, 15 of which were spent pitching for the Minnesota Twins. He won 283 games in his career and 16 Gold Glove awards as the top fielding pitcher in the league.

Kaat has been a longtime broadcaster since his playing career ended. He will enter the Hall of Fame with former Minnesota teammate Tony Olivia, Minnie Minosa and Gil Hodges.

The quartet will be inducted in 2022 in Cooperstown, N.Y., along with Early Baseball Era's Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler.

