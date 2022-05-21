Zeeland East girls Win big at D2 track and Field Regionals

ZEELAND, Mich. — On Friday the Zeeland East Girls track team ran away with the team regional championship. The Chix won the Division two title with a score of 165.5.

"I think it's a really good feeling. It's like you, you work hard throughout the entire season and then it all comes down to this meat, you know, and I think it's a great feeling when you do cross that finish line and you look up and like you see those qualifying times or that qualifying place, but I couldn't have done it without my teammates and my coaches. So I'm just so thankful that today went good and I'm super excited to want to go to state," said Zeeland East Junior Allie DeLost.

In second place was Allendale with a score of 105.5 and Unity Christian was third was 75 points.

Whitehall senior Charley Klint qualified for the Division two state tournament in the 110 meter hurdles. It will be her first trip to state.

"I was a little nervous. I was super nervous going into it and I didn't do very well during cobalt, so I kind of took that anger and put it into my races and it definitely paid off." said Whitehall Senior Charley Klint.

The Division 2 championship will be held at Forest Hills Eastern High School on Saturday June 4th.