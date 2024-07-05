'Year 1': WNBA launches new docuseries highlighting 4 of the league's newest rising stars

In the midst of what is already one of its most successful seasons in league history, the WNBA has launched a new documentary series to highlight some of its budding new stars.

Titled "Year 1," the series follows rookies Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Nika Muhl and Rickea Jackson on their journeys from the beginning of this year's WNBA draft all the way through the regular season and into the playoffs. Part 1 of the docuseries, titled "Acclimating," premiered Wednesday on YouTube and the WNBA App.

While the series will be without arguably the WNBA's biggest rookie star of the season — Caitlin Clark — it comes at a time when the league is seeing unprecedented viewership and widespread support. The WNBA announced in June that its opening month of the 2024 season was the most-watched and highest-attended in league history, with more than 400,000 fans filling arenas across the country.

The hype is tangible, too.

The league announced it will invest $50 million over the next two years to charter flights for teams for the first time. Meanwhile, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in April that the increased attention and investment could also allow the league to expand by four teams before 2028.

Scripps Sports is — for a second season — broadcasting WNBA games every Friday night on ION.

Scripps News' parent company, E.W. Scripps, also owns ION.