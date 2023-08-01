Xavier Wade ready to be back on the field in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2022 season started on a tough note for Holland native and Ferris State receiver, Xavier Wade. During week two he suffered a season ending shoulder injury during a punt return. After a year of rehab and strength training, he's back.

"Mainly for myself I was just getting back healthy," said Wade. "Last year I was out the entire season. Getting my shoulder right, and getting back in the flow of things with the offense and the chemistry with the guys and things like that,".

In the 2021 season Wade had 43 receptions, 10 touchdowns and 793 total yards. Head Coach Tony Annese is happy to have him back on the field this year.

"Our strength coach just raves about him. Xavier Wade has had the greatest off-season and we're so excited about him," said Annese.

Ferris will try to three-peat as national champions with back to back titles in 2021 and 2022. The Bulldogs will open their season at home on August 31st at 8pm against Mercyhurst.