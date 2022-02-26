Wrestling Team State Quarterfinals Recap

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Seven West Michigan qualified for the team wrestling state tournament.

Lowell beats Brother Rice 68-9.

Whitehall took down St Joseph 38-29.

Grandville falls to Detroit Catholic Central, 67-6.

Imlay City advances to semis, 45-24.

Constantine falls to D3 powerhouse 65-11.

Bronson advances to the D4 semi finals on Saturday with a win against Manchester.

St. Louis beat Decatur in Division 4.