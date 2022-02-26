Watch
Sports

Actions

Wrestling Team State Quarterfinals Recap

Lowell, Whitehall, & Bronson advance to semis
MHSAA State wrestling finals
Fox 17
MHSAA State wrestling finals<br/>
MHSAA State wrestling finals
Posted at 11:56 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 23:56:04-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Seven West Michigan qualified for the team wrestling state tournament.

Lowell beats Brother Rice 68-9.

Wrestling - Lowell 68, Brother Rice 9

Whitehall took down St Joseph 38-29.

Wrestling - Whitehall 39, St. Joseph 28

Grandville falls to Detroit Catholic Central, 67-6.

Wrestling - Detroit Catholic Central 67, Grandville 6

Imlay City advances to semis, 45-24.

Wrestling -Imlay City 45, Hart 24

Constantine falls to D3 powerhouse 65-11.

Wrestling - Dundee 65, Constantine 11

Bronson advances to the D4 semi finals on Saturday with a win against Manchester.

Wrestling - Bronson 44, Manchester 25

St. Louis beat Decatur in Division 4.

St. Louis 53, Decatur 18

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News