Wolverines route East Carolina without Harbaugh's help

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and wide receiver Roman Wilson connected for three touchdowns -- one in each of the first three quarters -- as the No. 2-ranked University of Michigan football team opened the 2023 season with a decisive 30-3 win over East Carolina on Saturday (Sept. 2) at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

McCarthy and Wilson matched or surpassed their previous touchdown career highs. McCarthy completed 26-of-30 passes -- the second-best completion percentage (87 percent) in program history -- for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson caught six passes for 78 receiving yards and three touchdowns, the most by a Michigan receiver since 2019.

The Wolverines totaled 402 yards of offense (280 passing, 122 rushing), including 280 in the first half. The Wolverines converted six of 10 third-down opportunities, including a pair of McCarthy-to-Wilson touchdowns connections.

ECU spoiled the Wolverines' shutout bid with a 33-yard field goal with just five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Michigan held the Pirates to just 235 total yards -- 119 of which came in the fourth quarter -- and 12 total first downs. Linebacker Junior Colson highlighted the U-M defensive attack with five total tackles and two TFL, while linebacker Ernest Hausmann posted six tackles.

After getting pinned inside its own two-yard line in its first possession of the game, Michigan drove 57 yards on eight plays in its second, starting with a Mike Sainristil's second career interception on an ECU third-and-nine and culminating with a 14-yard touchdown catch by Wilson.

Running back Blake Corum, who ran for an efficient 72 yards on 10 carries to headline the Wolverines' rushing effort, opened the second quarter with a 37-yard run and followed it with a two-yard rush into the end zone. Corum has scored a touchdown in nine of his last 10 appearances.

Wilson hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass on the seventh play of a 76-yard drive midway through the second quarter, which featured back-to-back first-down receptions from tight end Colston Loveland for a combined 39 yards. Loveland finished with four catches for a career-best 57 yards.

Michigan added three more points in the final minute of the first half. Kicker James Turner hit a 50-yard field goal as time expired to tie his career long in his Michigan debut. Receiver Fredrick Moore posted a pair of nine-yard catches -- the first of his collegiate career -- to help set up the field goal.

Wilson added his third touchdown on the 12th play of the opening drive of the second half. McCarthy lobbed a 15-yard pass over two Pirate defenders into the end zone. It was Wilson's second career multi-touchdown game. It was the most receiving touchdowns for a Wolverine player since Nico Collins posted three against Indiana on Nov. 23, 2019.

Michigan continues its non-conference schedule next Saturday (Sept. 9) against UNLV at Michigan Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kick on CBS.