WMU naming field Waldo Stadium following football alum's donation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University is renaming part of its largest athletic facility because of the biggest ever donation to the department.

Waldo Stadium, the football team's home, will now be home to Stafford-Smith Field, named after Stafford-Smith Inc., a food service vendor owned by a former member of the Broncos football team.

The naming deal comes after a $5 million gift from David and Ronda Stafford, the largest ever donation for WMU Athletics. David played football at WMU from 1986 through 1988. He was part of 1 conference championship team before graduating with a degree in organizational communications and medieval history.

"I can't think of a better story than to see a MAC Champion football student-athlete graduate from WMU, grow a business right here in Kalamazoo, and then give back to the football program in this way," said Dan Bartholomae, Vice President and Director of Athletics at WMU.

"My time as a Bronco was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," said Stafford in a release. "To have this incredible honor bestowed upon Stafford-Smith and my family is profoundly humbling."

Stafford is the owner of Stafford-Smith Inc., a Kalamazoo-based company started by his grandfather in 1940. The business has 17 locations in the U.S.

A ceremony during the Broncos homecoming game on October 26 will celebrate the gift and naming rights deal.

Waldo Stadium, which opened in 1939, is named after the university's first president, Dwight B. Waldo.

Read the full statement from David Stafford below

As both a player and student at WMU, I gained invaluable lessons that shaped who I am today in my professional life. Those experiences not only prepared me for my time in the Marines right after college but also instilled in me a deep understanding of teamwork, discipline, and hard work—qualities essential for achieving success. Even now, I often reflect on the lessons I learned as a Bronco and how they've continued to guide me throughout my journey. I'll always look back on the lessons I learned as a Bronco fondly.



Being a Bronco football player was an unmatched experience. I am incredibly proud to be part of the rich tradition that is Bronco Football. From game days and practices to workouts and forging lifelong bonds with my teammates, those moments defined my time at WMU. Even today, after years apart, when we reconnect, it feels like no time has passed. It was never about individual achievements or who scored the most—it was about the camaraderie, the family we built, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship that still remain.



It has been a great ride to watch the progression of Bronco Football over the years. I'm impressed with their current leadership from the top down. You cannot ask for a better and more passionate group of people at the helm to bring Bronco football to the next level.



For decades, as a family and a company, we have prioritized giving back to WMU and Bronco Football. As a player, I was part of the effort to develop a new weight room in 1987. Through our company, we've contributed to multiple projects in WMU athletics facilities, including most recently, the refueling stations to support student-athlete nutrition, along with various other initiatives across campus. Having our family name on the field at Waldo Stadium further solidifies our deep connection and love for the Broncos.



Being able to say that I am a Bronco and played on the field, which will now have our family name, is something I will treasure for life. My family and the entire Stafford Smith team are incredibly humbled to have this honor and we hope this leaves a lasting legacy for future Broncos and generations to come. David Stafford

