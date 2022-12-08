WMU names Lance Taylor as university's 17th head football coach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University (WMU) has named its newest head football coach.

Lance Taylor will serve as the university’s 17th coach to lead the Bronco football team, according to WMU.

We’re told Taylor will make his debut as head coach during a news conference Friday, Dec. 9 at Heritage Hall.

“Coach Taylor is quite simply one of the most impressive individuals I have had the pleasure to spend time with,” says Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. “He has won championships as an athlete and as a coach at all levels of our industry, including within two separate Power 5 Conferences. He has recruited and mentored Heisman finalists, and some of the NFL’s finest. … Our vision aligned within minutes of conversation, and our future is in great hands.”

The university says Taylor previously served as University of Louisville’s offensive coordinator for the 2022 season after acting as University of Notre Dame’s running back coach for three years.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the head football coach at Western Michigan University,” says Taylor. “I will work relentlessly in helping our players be prepared and successful in the classroom and on the football field. We will play with great effort, intensity, and passion and WE WILL WIN CHAMPIONSHIPS!”

WMU adds Taylor also coached the Carolina Panthers’ wide receivers with a 12-4 postseason record in 2013.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube