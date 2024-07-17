WMU Men's hoops hosts 3rd annual Beautiful Lives Project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The beautiful lives project made its return to Western Michigan, in partnership with the men’s basketball team. Over 60 participants with both physical and neurological disabilities got to practice with the Broncos, something that the team looks forward to every year.

“I just like the energy. All the kids came in happy and ready to see us. I just think it’s good to come out here and create a connection with all of them,” said EJ Ryans.

Remi Monaghan Beautiful Lives Project with Western Michigan men's basketball

The Beautiful lives project was the brainchild of Bryce Weiler who is blind and was a student manager for the basketball team at the University of Evansville. Their goal is to allow those with disabilities to experience athletics.

“I want the participants to gain a belief in themselves to dream of whatever they want to do in their lives. And also to realize that Coach Stephens, the rest of the staff, and the men’s basketball team, they’re going to help everyone do whatever their goals are in life,” said Bryce Weiler.

Kalamazoo native and Bronco forward, Hutch Ward, loved getting to spend time with people from his community.

“It was awesome. There was this little girl named Becca. She couldn’t make a shot and I kept telling her you got it, you got it, and finally she did and she was just overjoyed. And it was my highlight of the day,” said Hutch.

“You know it’s funny because a lot of times I’m trying to get these guys to open up and talk, and I want to see their personalities. They’re a little reserved sometimes in practice and you get them out here with the beautiful lives project and it’s amazing to see. They’ve become super boisterous and that part of it is really fun for me,” said DJ Stephens.

Bryce said that he hopes to continue this tradition with the men’s basketball team and he already has events scheduled with Grand Valley and Hope for this fall.

