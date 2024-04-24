WMU, Godwin Heights alum Marshawn Kneeland counting down the hours until the Draft

(WXMI) — Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland is counting down the hours until he gets his name called in the NFL Draft. The Wyoming native is a projected second-round pick or late first-round pick.

Kneeland has continued to rise up draft boards after five seasons at Western Michigan. He had 13 career sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

Now he's just waiting for that phone call.

"It's crazy, honestly. I know wherever I go it will be with a lot of people that want me so I try not to think about it too much but it's definitely a crazy feeling. Just the uncertainty, you don't know where you are landing but you do know wherever you go it'll be with people that want you the most," Kneeland said.