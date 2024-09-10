WMU football ready for home opener this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Going into week three, Western Michigan football will finally take the field at home after back to back losses against Big 10 opponents. Both the players and Head Coach Lance Taylor are excited to be back at Waldo.

"It's an electric atmosphere. Our student section and fans have great energy and that's a competitive advantage for us. They show up and show out," said Taylor.

Quarterback Hayden Wolff said that they would prefer to be 2-0 instead of 0-2 at this point in the season, but their games against Wisconsin and Ohio State made them battle tested for the rest of the season.

"I really believe that those two games tested us. Our goal this week is to beat Bethune-Cookman. This week we're just focused on what we can do to win this game," said Wolff.

Mona Shores alum Damari Roberson is chomping at the bit to play in their home opener. And wants his guys to come out with confidence.

"I want to see us turn our swag up. Walk with a little more confidence. Because we're some bad dudes, we just have to play like it," said Roberson.

The Broncos will host Bethune-Cookman for their first home game of the season. Kickoff set for Saturday at 6:30.

