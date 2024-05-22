Who's coming to Blythefield? Meijer LPGA Classic begins to announce field

(WXMI) — The 10th annual Meijer LPGA Classic is three weeks away at Blyfield Country Club and another stacked field will be on the course from June 13th-16th.

The World's No. 1 Golfer:

The world's No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda is coming back to Grand Rapids. The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classioc Championship is on a tear to start 2024, she's already won six tournaments this year. Korda became only the fourth player in LPGA Tour history to win six times before June 1st. She's also the first player to win six times in a single season in 11 years.

World No. 2 and No. 3 Golfers:

World No. 2 Lila Vu and world No. 3 Celine Boutier will be apart of the tournament. Last year's winner Leaona Maguire and 2022 champion Celine Boutier will both return to Blyfield.

Fan Favorites:

Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson are also in the field.

WATCH: Thomas Cook breaks down the field.

You can find a full list of the LPGA Rolex Women's Golf Rankings here. The tournament is expected to announce more golfers leading up to the start of the Meijer LPGA Classic. FOX 17 will have full coverage of the entire tournament.

