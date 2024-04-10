Whitecaps win back-and-forth home opener over the River Bandits

(WXMI) — The West Michigan Whitecaps won their home opener at LMCU Ballpark with a 10-6 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits. The Whitecaps got the scoring going in the first inning with a Max Anderson, the Tigers 17th ranked prospect according to MLB.com, double to right field, scoring one run. Isaac Pacheco, the Tigers 29th ranked prospect, singled in a run later in the inning and Roberto Campos, the Tigers 24th ranked prospect, had an RBI sacrifice fly for the third run of the inning.

Carson Roccaforte homered for Quad Cities to give them a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning. West Michigan responded in the bottom half of the inning with four runs to retake the lead 8-5.

West Michigan gave up a run in the top of the eight but scored two more in the bottom of the half to win 10-6.