Whitecaps snap win streak in 4-2 loss against Fort Wayne

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps hosted Fort Wayne for the 5th of 6th games this weekend and were looking for their fourth win in a row.

It was a slow start, neither team had scored until the 5th inning when the Tin Caps scored three runs to put them on top. A few innings later, Ben Malgeri sent a chopper to the short stop and that allowed Cooper Johnson to come in and cross the plate for the first West Michigan run.

Ty Madden got the start for the Whitecaps. He threw four innings, allowing two hits and four strikeouts.

The Whitecaps ended up falling 4-2 against Fort Wayne and snapped their three game win streak. They will be back at it again on Sunday at 6pm.