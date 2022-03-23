Whitecaps preview menu items ahead of season opener

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Opening day for the West Michigan Whitecaps is less than three weeks away!

In addition to the return of live baseball, many fans are looking forward to the food. There are several new items on the menu this year.

One of the new menu items includes Greek gyro nachos, which are served with pita chips, gyro meat, feta cheese, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce.

The FOX 17 morning show ventured out to LMCU Ballpark Wednesday to give the new gyro a try.

“The Greek gyro nachos so good,” says Community Relations Manager Jenny Garone. “I know some of your staff was a little nervous about the lamb, not maybe their favorite food, but they loved it. The sauce is great. The pita chips are wonderful.”

Other new additions to the menu include spicy foods like firecracker popcorn and the Nashville hot chicken sandwich.

The Whitecaps’ first game of the season is scheduled to take place April 12.

