Whitecaps play-by-play broadcaster Dan Hasty explains how Jackson Jobe fits with the Tigers

The Detroit Tigers made a big move ahead of their final six games of the season and a fight for the playoffs. They're bringing up top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe.

Jobe, 22, was the third overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Tigers and has played in West Michigan, Erie and Toledo this season. He's the No. 6 overall prospect in the minor leagues and the highest-ranked pitching prospect in baseball. During his time in the minors this year, Jobe has a 2.36 ERA in 91 2/3 innings.

