Whitecaps Hang on for 3-2 Win

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a solid performance from outfielder Brady Allen as the bullpen dominated in a slim 3-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 8,317 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Allen finished 2-for-4 with his eighth home run of the season as a Whitecap, and his 11th between West Michigan and Beloit. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitching held Lansing to a 2-for-10 mark with runners in scoring position, allowing just one walk and striking out seven hitters in the slim victory.

Lansing scored in the top of the first inning as Daniel Susac added an RBI single to put the 'Nuts ahead 1-0. The Whitecaps responded in the bottom of the first, as Roberto Campos and Luis Santana collected RBI singles to forge the 'Caps in front 2-1. West Michigan added to their advantage in the second, as Allen collected a solo home run to extend the advantage to 3-1. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitching held the Lugnuts at bay as Troy Melton, Erick Pinales, and Michael Bienlien combined to allow just one run through the first six innings with four punchouts, maintaining the 3-1 lead. Lansing cut into the lead in the seventh, as Joshwan Wright collected an RBI double, trimming the West Michigan advantage to 3-2. The 'Nuts couldn't complete the rally, however, as 'Caps closer Dario Gardea posted two scoreless innings with a strikeout to earn the save and slam the door on the 3-2 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 39-43 overall and 7-10 in the second half, while the Lugnuts fall to 38-44 and 7-10 in the second half. Whitecaps reliever Erick Pinales (3-0) secures his third victory, tossing a scoreless frame with a strikeout. Lugnuts starter Brady Basso (2-4) suffers his fourth loss, allowing three runs through two innings pitched. The Whitecaps enjoyed an attendance of 8,317 for the Saturday contest, making it the largest crowd of the 2023 season.

The Whitecaps conclude this three-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts at LMCU Ballpark with a Sunday at 2:00 pm. Williander Moreno and Jacob Watters get the starts for West Michigan and Lansing. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler [twitter.com] begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com [whitecapsbaseball.com].