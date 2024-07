Whitecaps blank Dragons in first game back from All-Star break

Posted at 11:04 PM, Jul 19, 2024

(WXMI) — Whitecaps beat the Dragons 3-0 on Friday, July 19th at LMCU Ballpark. Sports Director Thomas Cook has the full highlights. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

