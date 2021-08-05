Whitecaps become 'Beer City Bung Hammers' during Saturday's game

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps’ “Beer City Bung Hammers” persona will return this Saturday for another game, embracing Grand Rapids’ thriving craft beer culture.

The team has made the temporary name change two other times in the past, starting in 2018 when the team decided to change its name for a game against the Dayton Dragons and won 4-1.

Game 2 came in July 2019 in front of a crowd of 9,000 fans.

“Saturday will likely be our biggest crowd of the season so far,” said Dan Morrison, vice president of sales for the Beer City Bung Hammers. “Our fans love the one-game name change, the salute to Founders Brewing and the more than 80 breweries in the area. For the third year we will change our name, our uniforms, our hats and fans will wear it too.”

A bung hammer is used for sealing and unsealing the item – the bung – used to seal the hole in which beer is poured into in a beer barrel.

Saturday’s game will also feature post-game Family Fare Fireworks.

Tickets and Beer City Bung Hammers merchandise can be found here.