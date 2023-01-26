Whitecaps accepting fan food submissions for 2023 season

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The annual Whitecaps Fan Food Submission is open!

Fans are asked to send in their suggestions for new menu items that will be featured at LMCU Ballpark this year.

The person who submits the winning proposal will be given a $100 gift card, a Whitecaps hat, T-shirt and 10 ticket vouchers for the 2023 season, according to a Whitecaps spokesperson.

"The submissions from our fans always make this an exciting and fun time. It allows us to connect with the fans on a different level and lets them be a part of creating the Whitecaps gameday experience,” says Promotions and Fan Entertainment Manager Ben Love. “While sometimes weird and wacky, the fan food vote items are always creative, unique and most importantly delicious!”

Submit your ideas online or by emailing playball@whitecapsbaseball.com by Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Voting starts Feb. 27.

Last year’s winner was the Greek Gyro Nachos, pita chips topped with cooked gyro meat strips, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce.

2017’s winning submission, Beercheese Poutine, was dubbed Ballpark Digest’s best new food item that year.

Visit the West Michigan Whitecaps’ website for tickets and other information.

RELATED: West Michigan Whitecaps announce big renovation projects for LMCU Ballpark

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube